WATCH: Army dad returns from deployment, surprises son at Glendale school

GLENDALE, AZ — A Foothills Elementary School student got the surprise of a lifetime on Monday thanks to special and secretive work between his family and school.

ABC15 went to the Glendale school to attend a special assembly, with the star of the moment being a seventh-grader who was unaware of what would happen next: his father had made a surprise return from his Army deployment.

Watch the heartwarming moment and see the full story by ABC15's Jordan Bontke in the video player above.

This isn't the first act of kindness and family to come out of Foothills Elementary.

Last year, ABC15 went out to the school when students made 1,000 paper cranes to show their teacher, Greg Lubert, that they cared after his cancer diagnosis.