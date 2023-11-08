Students deliver thousand paper cranes wishing to heal teacher with cancer

GLENDALE, AZ — Greg Lubert had only been a teacher for a few months at Foothills Elementary but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he instantly became family.

The long-time educator had come out of retirement to teach sixth grade, but just as the school year was getting underway he was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis that forced him to resign.

“The children were very upset and crying when I gave them the news,” said Principal Sherry Stillman.

““He’s funny and kind,” said one student.

They decided to show him after being inspired by the book Sadako. “I want him to know we care about him,” said another student.

“Our teacher told us about the legend of a thousand cranes,” said one student describing the story.

In the book, a little girl is sick and dying from radiation exposure following the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Facing a grave diagnosis, she’s told if she makes one thousand paper cranes, she’d have one wish.

“In the book the girl didn’t make a thousand in time, and she ended up passing so we wanted to hurry up and make a thousand for Mr. Lubert,” said a student.

So, they got to work frantically folding the origami cranes one by one. It took nearly two weeks but on Tuesday, they’d met their goal.

“We just hope he wishes to get better,” said a student.

“I see amazement and I see them believing in the fact that there could be a wish,” said sixth grade teacher Vanessa Goolsby. “It’s because of him and his effort that we have such amazing students.”

“It is such a great display of all of the love they have for this amazing teacher,” said Principal Stillman.

The cranes were dropped off at Lubert's home.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Lubert through tears. “I’ve been there for only two months, and I can’t believe the outpouring of the Foothills Fine Arts Academy, from everyone, the faculty, the kids, the parents, it’s just been unbelievable.”

An online fundraiser was created to help Mr. Lubert pay for his continued care.

