WATCH: Arizona teen gets bachelor's degree before high school diploma

It's not something that happens very often: a high school senior getting a bachelor's degree before their high school diploma. One Valley student is celebrating that honor this week!

Lindsay Martinez goes to a charter school called the Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center High School at the South Mountain campus and, through dual enrollment classes, received her bachelor's degree before graduating high school this week.

