Valley woman shares her secret to a long life at 107 years old

She's been alive for nearly 20 presidents, she was born during World War I, and now she's sharing her secret to a long life.

Today marks the 107th birthday of Hazel Peterson.

Born on October 28, 1915, she was just a few years old before the 19th amendment took effect - giving women the right to vote. Now two women are running for Governor of Arizona.

In her life, Hazel has raised three children in Rio Verde until she recently moved to Fountain Hills.

She was a “post-mistress” for the United States Postal Service and even once a model for Chicos.

She says her secret to a long life is walking four miles a day at least 4-5 times a week, eating her veggies, and always finding time to dance with her husband or anyone who will join her on the dance floor.

She offered one more piece of advice... “First of all, you have to think positive. Because there's a lot of things in life you have to fight. You have to get through it. And think happy,” she said.

When asked how it feels to be 107, she said “If I really told you, it would probably be a bad word,” she said jokingly.

A proclamation from the Mayor of Fountain Hills was read marking Oct. 28th, 2022 - Hazel Peterson Day.

She told her new assisted living facility on Friday to get up every morning, go somewhere and have as many friends as you can.