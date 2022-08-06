Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake take different paths in their race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — There were two very different scenes Friday as Arizona's candidates for governor embarked on their campaigns.

They are political opposites with very distinctive styles. But, Democrat Katie Hobbs has been doing retail politics for years.

On the Friday after the election, she toured the River People Health Center in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Community.

"I'm focused on what we need to do to win in November and that means continuing talking to voters across Arizona about how we bring people together to solve our biggest challenges," Hobbs said.

For Hobbs, those challenges include fixing schools, dealing with the state's water crisis and protecting reproductive healthcare.

"I'm focused on what I'm telling Arizonans are the real challenges we need to tackle." Hobbs said.

Regarding the border, Hobbs said President Biden needs to do more because it is a federal responsibility.

But, she will provide state resources to help communities impacted by immigration and push the Arizona Congressional delegation on immigration reform. "I will be 100% focused on what we need to do to keep Arizona communities safe," Hobbs said.

At the C-PAC convention in Dallas, Kari Lake took the stage to chants of "Kari, Kari, Kari."

Lake was part of a panel discussion on border security.

She told the crowd she'll secure Arizona's border using an untested legal theory that allows her to take control away from the federal government.

"We are in imminent danger. We're being invaded and time is of the essence. We can protect our own border. We don't need to wait for Joe Biden," Lake said.

Lake also said she would work with other states to deal with illegal immigration.

One thing she won't do is continue to bus immigrants to the east coast like Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and Doug Ducey are doing.

This week, Abbott began sending immigrants to New York City.

"I'm not a fan of busing people here illegally into other states," Lake said, "It makes for a cute photo-op. It takes people who shouldn't be here and moves them further in." said Lake.

Kari Lake returns to Arizona from C-PAC on Sunday.

After a stop in Yuma Friday afternoon, Katie Hobbs will appear at scheduled events in Tucson on Saturday and Sunday.