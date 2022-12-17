Valley teen pays it forward by delivering a Christmas to dozens of foster kids

GLENDALE, AZ — “We have coloring books, crayons, baby dolls,” said Savanah Burke reading from a small paper heart.

The 17-year-old Mountain Ridge senior is ready to make a foster child's Christmas a little brighter.

“We want the children to be very happy with their Christmas presents so we always make sure we get what’s on their list,” said Savanah.

She and her mom Amy were shopping in the isles of Target Friday making sure to check off those wish lists one by one. You see Savanah knows just how important this type of giving really is.

“I’m adopted, I was a foster kid, and I was provided gifts a same kind of similar program when I was younger,” said Savanah.

Born to a mother who was serving time in prison, she was adopted as a baby. Recalling the showering of gifts by state agencies and the feeling it provided.

“It makes them I believe feel very loved and supported and even though may not have someone closer to them that a lot of people outside care about them a lot,” said Savanah.

So, she decided to return the favor this year, soon connecting with Rayetta Sanchez and AZDCS’ Giving Tree program.

“I had coffee with a man who had grown up in foster care and he said he remembers thinking, is Santa going to be able to find me,” said Sanchez.

It’s a reality for far too many kids across the state. That’s when Savanah shared her journey on Facebook as part of a senior project by asking neighbors in their Peoria community of Aloravita if they’d like to help. Let's just say the response was immediate.

“It was crazy,” said Savanah. “Everyone posted I’m in. We’d love to.”

“We couldn’t even walk through the front door because there were so many presents piled up,” said her mom, Amy.

In just a few weeks, her story and her neighborhoods generosity would clear the wish lists of 55 children.

“These foster parents are doing the things like getting up in the middle of the night, driving kids to soccer practice, all of that and I feel like the least we can do is help them out,” said Amy.

Thanks to the inspiration of one Valley teen, Santa is sure to find them this year.

“It’s just a really special and fun experience to see everyone come together to support these kids,” said Savanah.