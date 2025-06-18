Valley oncology chaplain helping others after her own battles with cancer

Tracy Peterson not only survived stage three pancreatic cancer but also renal cell carcinoma. One diagnosis came a year after the other.

She’s now in remission and aims to help others get there through a weekly community support group.

As an oncology chaplain with Banner Health, Peterson provides spiritual and emotional support for patients on a weekly basis.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with Peterson about her cancer journey and supporting those who are battling cancer in the video player above.

Anyone looking to join the group, without needing to be a Banner patient, can do so through the Banner website. The group gathers on the third Wednesday of every month.