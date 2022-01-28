Valley man donates paintings to support others diagnosed with ALS

Eric Weinbrenner is a father, husband, former home builder and now champion for a disease that will eventually take his life.

“Just a few years ago, I had no clue what ALS was, and I was extremely active: running, biking, skiing and much more. Now just two short years later I’m confined to my wheelchair, and unable to talk and walk,” said Eric who now communicates through a computer software with his eyes. Once a sentence is structured, a recording of his voice is heard.

In 2019 doctors delivered the news. His wife Jen was pregnant with their second child at the time.

“After about a month of being in shock and feeling down, I made the decision to keep living my life,” said Eric.

Weinbrenner turned to painting. The act helping to focus his mind on the canvas instead of his diagnosis.

As his disease progressed, so did the way he created his art.

“Now that I don’t have the strength to hold a paint brush, I have to find new ways to be creative, so I decided to paint with my wheelchair with my wheels and feet, it’s quite fun,” he said.

Weinbrenner's incredible artwork is heading to auction, along other donated pieces from well-known artists across the nation, to raise money for his nonprofit Paint for a Cure.

“ALS is an extremely expensive disease, and many are unable to afford to make their homes medically accessible,” said Weinbrenner.

It’s a burden he hopes to ease by providing every cent raised by his artwork to families facing the daunting task of living with ALS. From costs to renovating their homes to medical equipment and technology to improve their quality of life.

Family friend Melissa Rupoli-Katz knew she had to get involved, purchasing two of his paintings.

“To have artwork from someone like Eric and to know you giving back to these families, I mean it’s incredible,” said Melissa.

His artwork and his mission, now his life’s work. Guaranteed to leave a mark long after he’s gone.