Tyler Gilbert’s dad recalls historic night for Diamondbacks pitcher

PHOENIX — It was a historic night for Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert.

Saturday night was the 27-year-old’s first start in the major leagues, and he just so happened to throw a no-hitter in the process, something only Gilbert and three others have done during their first start in baseball history.

Some of the best moments of the night, however, won’t end up in the box score.

Greg Gilbert, Tyler’s father, was spotted in the stands -- emotional and understandably ecstatic -- as he witnessed his son have the night of his life on the mound.

“The eighth [inning], when he threw the three pitches and got three outs, I thought man, you know what, something special is going on here,” Greg told ABC15.

Tyler Gilbert's dad had an amazing reaction to his son's no-hitter. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/11MGrvvLIF — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021

Tyler closed out the ninth inning without an issue, and after celebrating with his teammates, he shared an emotional moment with his dad on the field.

“I love you, so proud, I knew this would happen one day,” were the first words that Greg told his son following the game.

That special moment came just one year after Tyler took a job working as an electrician with his dad because the minor league baseball season was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He left at 6:00 in the morning 5:30, and would go work out and then go to work all day. It was really impressive to watch,” Greg said of Tyler.

Greg enjoyed the time working with his son but knew it was only temporary.

“He made that clear in an interview, hey pops, don’t take it personally but I’d rather throw baseballs than pull wire,” Greg remembered.

Now Tyler is the only Diamondbacks pitcher in baseball history to throw a no-hitter at Chase Field, and just the fourth in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his debut.

Matt York/AP Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert, right, celebrates after his no-hitter against the San Diego Padres with catcher Daulton Varsho, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Phoenix. It was Gilbert's first career start. The Diamondbacks won 7-0. (AP Photo/Matt York)

It’s a pretty huge accomplishment for any pitcher, much less one that was taken by the Diamondbacks from the L.A. Dodgers just eight months ago in Rule 5 minor league draft.

"The whole thing is surreal, like a fairy tale, it's just a great story, all the stars lined up for him," Greg added.

Tyler Gilbert is scheduled to make his next start Friday night on the road against the Colorado Rockies, one we’re sure Greg will be watching once again.