Watch
Sports

Actions

D-backs' Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Padres Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 23:10:07-04

PHOENIX — Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Gilbert joined Bumpus Jones in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892 and Bobo Holloman for the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953 as the only players with a no-hitter in their first start.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV