Two Arizona fair organizers find love under the big top

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair kicked off Wednesday with its livestock show.

The setting may not be a typical place to find love, but two top carnival organizers did just that, decades ago in Arizona.

The youth pig show at the Maricopa County Fair is the largest in the state. A pig's subtle smile while they strut in its pink skin is anything but a ‘bore’ for spectators.

“I just think they’re so stinking cute I can’t stand it,” explained Karen Searle.

Karen knows a thing or two about swine. Years ago, she used to organize pig races for a living.

“(Pigs) are most like humans than any other animal. That’s why there are heart transplants from pigs to people,” she said enthusiastically.

Back in the late 90s while racing her piglets at the Pinal County Fair in Casa Grande, her heart swooned when she locked eyes with a man behind a lot of clown makeup, known as Mouse.

“We both saw the same kind of love of making people happy,” said Michael Searle.

Their love was no joke.

Mouse the clown, now known as Michael, eventually convinced Karen to also be a clown and bring joy to others.

“I may have begged a little bit, maybe there were a few tears,” he said with a smile on his face, making Karen smile.

The joy they brought to others got serious when together they started Fair Executives; a management company that runs everything underneath the big top of a fair.

Today – Michael is the Deputy Director of the Arizona State Fair, and Karen is the Executive Director of the Maricopa County Fair Association.

They have the same mission of laying out a variety of options for families to leave worries at the door and enjoy everything a carnival has to offer.

Back to the day they met in Casa Grande, Karen loaned some bolt cutters to a panicked Michael trying to get into his trailer to make a show on time.

“Metaphorically, that’s our relationship. She unlocked a door to get to the best part of my life,” he said as Karen rested her head on his shoulders.

This year at the Fair there’s a new shark exhibit and a new exotic animal handler with a slew of rare reptiles.

Take it from Michael and Karen - who knows what you’ll find if you come to the fair.

“We lift spirits. I can’t walk out onto a fairgrounds and not smile and have my spirits lifted,” said Michael.