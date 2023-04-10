Maricopa County Fair: carnival rides, exhibits, tickets, livestock show, and more!

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair returns this week with over 35 carnival rides and lots of family-friendly activities. “It’s free entertainment, it has exhibits, you can see sewing and cooking — and of course all of the animals,” said Karen Searle, executive director for the Maricopa County Fair.
Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know!
FAIR ATTRACTIONS
- Dozens of carnival rides with different thrill levels - click here to see the ride list!
- “We have a huge livestock show, over 800 animals will be here,” said Searle. You can expect pigs, goats, lambs, cattle, rabbits, and other animals.
- Demo Cross and Monster Trucks shows run Friday - Sunday.
- Shark shows: “We have a live shark show coming to Phoenix, I mean it’s the only traveling shark show in the country,” explained Searle. “They not only do 3 to 4 shows a day, but the sharks are on display all day long. So, you can come over and see them and learn about them.”
SPECIAL DATES
- April 12 and 13: get free admission when you bring five ‘non-perishable or canned food items’ to the fair. The food items will help fill emergency food boxes at St. Mary’s Food Bank.
- Thursday, April 13: Students in grades K-6 that list the four last books read, on this form and bring it with them to the fair from 4-8 p.m., will receive free admission and will receive four free carnival ride passes.
- Friday, April 14: from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. admission is FREE for everyone. Seniors 55 and older can enter for free all day.
- There’s free admission for children ages 7 years and under.
- Ride wristband information can be found here.
HOURS OF OPERATION
- April 12 and 13: 4p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, April 14 – 10 a.m. to midnight [12 a.m.]
- Saturday, April 15 – 11 a.m. to midnight [12 a.m.]
- Sunday, April 16 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fair location: 1826 West McDowell Rd in Phoenix
