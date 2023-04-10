Maricopa County Fair: carnival rides, exhibits, tickets, livestock show, and more!

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair returns this week with over 35 carnival rides and lots of family-friendly activities. “It’s free entertainment, it has exhibits, you can see sewing and cooking — and of course all of the animals,” said Karen Searle, executive director for the Maricopa County Fair.

Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know!

FAIR ATTRACTIONS



Dozens of carnival rides with different thrill levels - click here to see the ride list!

“We have a huge livestock show, over 800 animals will be here,” said Searle. You can expect pigs, goats, lambs, cattle, rabbits, and other animals.

Demo Cross and Monster Trucks shows run Friday - Sunday.

Shark shows: “We have a live shark show coming to Phoenix, I mean it’s the only traveling shark show in the country,” explained Searle. “They not only do 3 to 4 shows a day, but the sharks are on display all day long. So, you can come over and see them and learn about them.”

SPECIAL DATES



April 12 and 13: get free admission when you bring five ‘non-perishable or canned food items’ to the fair. The food items will help fill emergency food boxes at St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Thursday, April 13: Students in grades K-6 that list the four last books read, on this form and bring it with them to the fair from 4-8 p.m., will receive free admission and will receive four free carnival ride passes.

Friday, April 14: from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. admission is FREE for everyone. Seniors 55 and older can enter for free all day.

There’s free admission for children ages 7 years and under.

Ride wristband information can be found here.

HOURS OF OPERATION



April 12 and 13: 4p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – 10 a.m. to midnight [12 a.m.]

Saturday, April 15 – 11 a.m. to midnight [12 a.m.]

Sunday, April 16 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fair location: 1826 West McDowell Rd in Phoenix

*The video in the player above features the five big Valley events happening this April.