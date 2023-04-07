April Valley events: Monster Jam, Maricopa County Fair, Avondale Fiesta, and more!

Watch Now
April events: Monster Jam, Maricopa County Fair, Avondale Fiesta, and more! Our Nicole Gutierrez gives us a breakdown of all the fun happening across the Valley!
Valley 2023 April events
Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 12:43:17-04

PHOENIX — New month, new events! Here are five big attractions coming to the Valley!

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam will bring the action to State Farm Stadium this month with its flying, spinning trucks to Glendale!

MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR

The county fair returns this month with over 35 carnival rides and lots of family-friendly activities. “So, it’s free entertainment, it has exhibits, you can see sewing and cooking — and of course all of the animals! We have a huge livestock show, over 800 animals will be here,” said Karen Searle, from the Maricopa County Fair.

JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET

Shop from over 160 small businesses from across the country, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to the Valley later this month.

  • Date: April 21- 23
  • Cost: Ticket prices vary on the day. Pre-purchased online tickets can start at $8, at the gate tickets can start at $10. Click here for the full ticket sales breakdown.
  • Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]

AVONDALE FIESTA

With tacos, Lucha Libre, and free family fun... wrap up the month of April at this West Valley Cinco De Mayo-inspired event! “All sorts of different opportunities, from the lights the sounds, the look, everything you would experience in a Mexican street fair,” said Kelsey English from the City Avondale.

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission.
  • Location: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Road] in Avondale

RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT

Stand next to the world's tallest man, and check out unbelievable objects and artifacts all under one roof. Ripley’s Believe it or Not exhibit is back in Scottsdale!

  •  Date: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Adult tickets are $21.95, and children [ages 2-12] cost $15.95. “Children under 24 months are free,” reads the website’s ticket information page.
  • Location: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E. Via de Ventura-Suite E250] in Scottsdale

