Therapy puppy brightens days at Queen Creek senior living home

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A new resident inside the Country Living Senior Community in Queen Creek is the talk of the place, and at just six months old, she's by far the youngest resident. But little Luna, a Havanese puppy, is bringing a lifetime of love to many residents.

“Luna kind of came about because our next-door neighbors have a little puppy. She escaped and came over here to visit us, and we saw just faces light up and the joy she brought to these residents was unbelievable,” said community business manager Kim Johnson.

That’s when her team connected with Puppies 'N Love and Animal Kingdom’s Homes for Life adoption program.

“We just happened to have this sweet little girl here with us, and after speaking with them for some time, we knew it would be a perfect fit,” said Sydney Cisco.

Luna has quickly made herself at home with her new owners, many of whom spent far too much time alone during the peak of the pandemic.

“I love it, she’s welcome in my room all the time. I’ve got a bed in there for her,” said one resident.

“Oh, yeah, we love her here,” said another, giving Luna a kiss. “I can’t get enough of her.”

Her daily routine consists of saying hello to employees, then making her way from room to room, bringing with her smile after smile.

“All of a sudden, we draw a crowd the very minute she comes into a gathering area,” said one woman.

Countryside already utilizes equine therapy to combat loneliness, and now Luna is fitting in with that idea.

“Especially with residents who might not have family members close by and don’t have a chance to visit often because they’re stuck in their busy lives. She just makes them smile, she brings a sense of comfort and joy,” said Johnson.

While she’s only been here for a few days, it’s clear this puppy has stolen the hearts of many and become part of the family.