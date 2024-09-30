Terros Health mobile clinic provides care, counseling and testing on the streets

A group of nurses, case managers, and medical technicians are taking to the streets to reach those who may need their help the most.
A six-person team leads the Terros Health Portable Clinical Care Pilot Program that provides physical and behavioral health services to unhoused people.
The team travels in two colorful vans - named "Groovy" and "Disco" - and head to parks, encampments, and more to check patients’ vitals, do free HIV and STD testing, counseling, wound care, and more.
Learn about Terros Health and its portable clinic here.
