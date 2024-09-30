Terros Health mobile clinic provides care, counseling and testing on the streets

A group of nurses, case managers, and medical technicians are taking to the streets to reach those who may need their help the most.

A six-person team leads the Terros Health Portable Clinical Care Pilot Program that provides physical and behavioral health services to unhoused people.

The team travels in two colorful vans - named "Groovy" and "Disco" - and head to parks, encampments, and more to check patients’ vitals, do free HIV and STD testing, counseling, wound care, and more.

