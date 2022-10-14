Teens aid nonprofit's effort to preserve local veterans' stories

“Winston Churchill once said we sleep safely at night because rough men stand ready to visit violence on those that would harm us,” said 15-year-old Avah Montgomery as she read from a large book Thursday. “This quote rings true in the life of Chad Corely, a United States Marine scout sniper.”

The stories of our nation's finest are being told by a new generation determined to honor their sacrifice.

“I think by writing down the stories, they’re not lost, we get to continue reviewing them and understanding what veterans do,” said Montgomery, who attends Shadow Mountain High School.

Inside the Veterans Heritage Project in Phoenix, Valley high school students are paired with local vets. Students then spend the semester interviewing them about their life and service. Eventually publishing hundreds of testimonials as part of a commemorative book.

“I really just try to get to know them, and understand their background, not just their time in the military. I think it’s better to take a more holistic approach,” said Montgomery. “You know, where did they come from that lead them to go into the military and also what are they doing now.”

“We want to tell the complete story the best way we can and through that is these pictures that really are a piece of history,” said Shadow Mountain senior Steven Rourick.

The students work throughout the year designing every page and caption. Highlighting the challenges and achievements of soldiers past and present.

“It gives them the chance to really open up to students and to other people about that pivotal moment in their lives,” said Rourick. “It means the world to me.”

VHP Executive Director Michelle DiMuro says the preservation of the stories and the process of collecting them is having a profound impact.

“We did a survey this year, and 76% of our veterans said that the experience for them was healing in some way, 20% shared their story for the first time,” said DiMuro.

At year-end, the nonprofit hosts a gala where students present their work to their honored guests. Video of the interviews are also sent to the library of Congress. The entire process enriches these local veterans' lives by documenting the details of their legacy.

“You can see the tears, pure emotion just based off the fact that we recognize them in this way,” said Rourick.

