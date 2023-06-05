Teen using U.S. Open poster competition win to drum up support for nonprofit

A Valley teen is using her win from a U.S. Open poster competition to drum up support for a nonprofit organization.

Lizzy Small and her twin sister Ally gave ABC15 a peek into their summer plans.

“We give them as much as we can,” said Lizzy, revealing the inside of one of about 40 drawstring bags.

The 15-year-olds run a nonprofit called Sister4Kids. They collect donated art supplies and books and deliver care packages to young children in need of support.

“We usually pack bags about once a week and deliver them once a week,” said Ally.

The kids receiving them usually come from low-income families or foster care. The bags are filled with goodies like crayons, coloring books, craft paper, children’s books and notepads.

Each one also comes with a special handmade card to lift the spirits of the child.

“This one says 'You are amazing just the way you are,'” said Lizzy while showing us one of the cards. “We had one foster mom write us a letter and tell us how much it meant to one of her children. She said he used it as a bookmark and would read it anytime he was feeling down or lonely.”

What’s truly amazing is the fact they’ve given away 6,000 of the bags since 2020. Now, thanks to a recent win in a nationwide poster contest, their platform and potential outreach is about to get even bigger.

“I just like to draw when I’m bored and I was like oh a contest, count me in,” said Lizzy while laughing.

Lizzy entered the Youth Poster Design Contest for the 78th annual Women’s Open Championship at Pebble Beach, California. Her postcard-inspired creation featuring the famous seventh hole was chosen as one of three that will be prominently displayed around the grounds in July.

“It’s really a way for us to engage kids with the U.S. Women’s Open,” said Julia Pine with the United State Golf Association.

Pine says entries came from across the country and it was the most they’ve received since introducing the contest four years ago. Lizzy and two others were chosen for the top prize.

“All the winners have been invited to the championship so they can come and take a photo with their enlarged posters and then we’re sharing them visually, digitally through the broadcast so people around the world who aren’t on sight get to experience them,” said Pine.

“I can’t even imagine it yet, crazy,” said Lizzy.

The high school golfer was shocked by the win but plans to use the platform to drum up donations in order to continue giving to their cause here in the Valley.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s really fun and very rewarding when we get to see the children who receive the bags,” said Lizzy.

“The most important thing we think is just emailing us and letting us know if they know of a school or kids that we can help,” said Ally.