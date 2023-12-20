Stuffed duck helps local grandma teach granddaughters lesson on generosity

For 22 years the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation has raised millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research by selling collectible stuffed ducks.

Valley grandmother Julie Goodhue has purchased more than a hundred over the years as a holiday tradition since 2005.

She’s now using that tradition to teach her granddaughters the importance of generosity during the holidays.

Watch the video in the player above to learn how Goodhue’s holiday tradition is forming an incredible bond in her community, leading to an invasion of ducks on her block!