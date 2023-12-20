Watch Now
Stuffed duck helps local grandma teach granddaughters lesson on generosity

Alfac holiday duck collectible raises money for pediatric cancer research
Valley grandma teaching her grandkids about generosity through Aflac holiday duck.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 19, 2023
For 22 years the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation has raised millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research by selling collectible stuffed ducks.

Valley grandmother Julie Goodhue has purchased more than a hundred over the years as a holiday tradition since 2005.

She’s now using that tradition to teach her granddaughters the importance of generosity during the holidays.

Watch the video in the player above to learn how Goodhue’s holiday tradition is forming an incredible bond in her community, leading to an invasion of ducks on her block!

