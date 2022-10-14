Stanley the dog reunited with stranger who helped save him during attack

In the first minute of meeting Stanley the dog, chances are he doesn’t care who you are, he just can’t wait to give you his famous kisses and hugs.

"He is such a lover,” said his owner Heather Isgrigg.

And to think, he still loves like he’s never been hurt after a recent attack from two other dogs that cost him one of his legs.

When Isgrigg took Stanley for a walk in Phoenix one day she noticed a woman across the street walking her dogs.

“The dog had gotten loose, and she was screaming, like bloody murder, and they were coming across the street to us,” she said.

Isgrigg says for the next 20 minutes, she tried to pry the clenched jaw of a random dog from Stanley's right paw.

Eventually, another woman passing by offered up her boyfriend's skateboard to try to get the dog off but it was the Mace she had that set Stanley free. The damage, however, had already been done.

Isgrigg was bleeding from her wrist and Stanley — even worse.

“It was a gigantic hole in the top of the wrist. It's like the whole part of the top of the foot was gone,” said Isgrigg.

Stanley's run-in with that dog ultimately cost him his right paw. Isgrigg said the vet recommended amputation to give Stanley the best quality of life.

The loss of a limb hasn't impacted his spirit.

Isgrigg says Thursday was his best day yet since surgery. She was thrilled to hear Stanley eating from his bowl recently.

Both Isgrigg and Stanley were even more excited to meet Stanley’s savior, Victoria.

After our last story on Stanley, Victoria reached out to Isgrigg. She was the one who had the Mace that got the dog off Stanley.

So, Heather gifted her a plant.

"She gave me some life, so I'm going to give her a little bit of life,” she said.

Victoria gave Stanley a treat that was gone in seconds along with a painting with a note on the back.

"May this bring you peace and love into your heart,” read Isgrigg.

Isgrigg hopes the owner of the dogs who attacked Stanley comes forward.

The whole ordeal has been a stark reminder of what she knew all along: Love, whether it be from a stranger or a dog, can sometimes be the best medicine.

A GoFundMe was organized to help pay for Stanley's medical expenses.