Valley woman says her dog needed amputation after vicious attack

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman's pet is on the mend after she says they were attacked by two other dogs.

The two-and-a-half-year-old wheaten terrier, is learning to live life now with only three paws.

Heather Isgrigg and Stanley were out on their morning walk when she says it quickly turned into a brutal attack.

Heather says two pit bulls, who were on a leash, got away from their owner and went straight for Stanley.

"She had one dog that she was sitting on the ground that had Stanley's foot in its mouth and then, I had the other dog here," says Isgrigg.

The whole ordeal, according to Heather, lasted about 20 minutes. It ended when other neighbors brought over what they had to help.

"I tried to use the skateboard on the dog and then his girlfriend or wife showed up and gave me some mace. When I sprayed the dog with mace, is when he finally let go," says Isgrigg.

Heather still has the teeth marks on her wrist and Stanley ended up with a hole in his right paw from the vicious bite.

The owner of the other dogs apparently said sorry but then left the area.

"I am disappointed because she did know we were bleeding and that we were both really injured," says Isgrigg.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control tells us field officers have received several tips but so far, the dogs and their owner have not been positively identified.

"The dogs need to be handled; this should not happen to anybody else," says Isgrigg.

After visits to the vet, the best option for Stanley was amputation. Although a difficult adjustment, his sweet spirit shines through.

"I see a glimmer of that coming back but it's going to take a little bit of time. But, I hope he'll get to a point where he will want to go on a walk again," says Isgrigg.

In the meantime, Heather hopes she can find the neighbors who were by their side that day. They are heroes in her eyes.

"Shake their hands and say, 'thank you' because I might not be here and I definitely think Stanley might not be here for sure if it wasn't for them," says Isgrigg.

To help Stanley, a fundraiser has been created.