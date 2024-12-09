Sponsors help make spirit of Christmas giving more attainable for Valley kids

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul's Hope Chest was transformed into "Santa's Workshop" on Monday, allowing Valley kids to treat their loved ones for the holidays.

More than 1,000 Palomino Elementary School students - including many from low-income families - had the opportunity to buy items from the store for just $1 each, with sponsors covering the rest of the real cost for each item.

The discounted shopping experience helped make Christmas more attainable for everyone involved and was a catalyst to teach the joy of giving.

Santa Claus was also on-site with Christmas carolers who helped spread even more holiday cheer as the kids prepared to shop for family and friends.