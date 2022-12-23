Pratt Brothers talk memories, motive behind extravagant festive Christmas displays

PHOENIX — Sammy and Kyle Pratt are known for their extravagant Christmas displays, but their love for Christmas goes way beyond strings of lights.

The family was featured in the premiere episode of the holiday decorating competition series, ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ show on ABC, on Nov. 28. And guess what? They won!

The filming was done last year with the competition taking place this year.

"We built a ride inside our parents’ home that took guests through the world of candy and sweets- it was called Sweet Street," they told ABC15 in an earlier interview.

They've since moved up from just decorating their parents' house, opening 'The Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ at Bell Bank Park in the East Valley.

"We’re talking six million lights in a town that’ll have music synchronized to everyone’s favorite Christmas songs that will dance around you complimented with fire and fog machines and spark machines. In addition to that, a train ride that takes you through Sweet Street."

To understand how and why the two brothers got here, you must go way back to their childhood. Every year the family would make a trip to Disneyland. It was a special place for the two.

The characters, the parades, the time with family - they soaked it in and loved the entire experience.

“No matter what was going on in any of our lives it was the one place where we could go and all that would go out the door,” said Sammy. “I'll never forget that feeling and kinda when we would come back, we wanted to recreate that.”

It was those trips to Disneyland where the tiny lights inside them started to shine. The two started to dream and figure out how they could recreate the experience at Disney at their home, even as children.

“We started hanging lights, probably when we were six or seven. Just like going into our parent's garage,” said Kyle. “It wasn't amazing by anything because we were six or seven years old, but it was something.”