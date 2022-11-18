Arizona family to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight,’ here’s when to watch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Kyle and Sammy Pratt have decorated their parent’s house in Scottsdale since 2015, and their last Christmas lights run at that house was in 2021.

Last year’s display will be viewed by people across the country. Why? Well, the brothers will be contestants in ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ show.

Pratt Brothers The Pratt Brothers' house in 2021.



The filming was done last year, and the competition takes place this year.

“We feel pretty good about it, we’re really excited about it. It was our last run at the house… we built a ride inside of our parents’ home that took guest through the world of candy and sweets- it was called Sweet Street. We’re really excited and hoping for the best,” said Sammy in an interview with ABC15.

The Pratt family will be featured in the premiere episode of the holiday decorating competition series on Monday, November 28.

“Just being able to be a contestant on the show, is a dream come true in itself. [We’ve] been watching the show since we were in high school; it’s really come full circle,” added Kyle.

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

The house Christmas decoration setup may have come to an end for the brothers, but this year they’ve got a BIG holiday experience opening in Mesa for the public!

The ‘Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ will open at Bell Bank Park later this month.

Pratt Brothers

According to the Pratt brothers, the holiday spectacular will not be a drive-thru event, but more like an "immersive" town that'll offer a 360-view to magic light displays. The holiday experience will also count with a Miracle Market, the Santa Experience and the Christmas Forever light show.

The holiday experience is set to open November 22! Event information, including ticket prices can be found here.