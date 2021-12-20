Phoenix police officer runs 5K in honor of Officer Tyler Moldovan

PHOENIX — One Valley officer had the opportunity to honor her fellow officer as he continues to fight for his life.

Phoenix Police Officer Kayla Conroy honored her "brother" Officer Tyler Moldovan by running in a 5K this weekend.

Last week, Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot multiple times after responding to a call and remains in a Valley hospital in critical condition.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department said Officer Conroy honoring the injured officer shows "when our officers call themselves 'brothers' or 'sisters,' this is what they mean."

Photos shared by the department showed Officer Conroy participating in the race wearing her full officer gear.

"The love and respect that our officers have for each other runs deep, and we are proud of Officer Conroy for honoring Officer Moldovan in such a special way," the post said.

Since the shooting, the community has rallied and hosted a fundraiser in support of Officer Moldovan and his family as he remains hospitalized.

A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for Officer Moldovan and his family on Tuesday, December 21 at 6 p.m. at Marshall Ranch's community Christmas tree, located at 57th Avenue and Aster Drive in Glendale.