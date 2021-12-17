TODAY: BBQ fundraiser for injured Phoenix PD officer Tyler Moldovan

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is holding a barbecue fundraiser at PLEA headquarters on Friday to support Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan.

The 22-year-old is a recent graduate of the police academy and recently got married.

Police say Moldovan was shot eight times earlier this week, including once in the head, by a suspect, while investigating a report of a vehicle driving erratically and "doing donuts" near 19th and Camelback avenues.

Police say he is in a hospital in extremely critical condition. His family says they are hoping for a miracle.

RELATED: 'We believe in miracles': Uncle of injured Phoenix officer shares his story

The fundraiser is Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at PLEA headquarters located at 1102 W. Adams St. in downtown Phoenix.

President of PLEA, Britt London, is encouraging everyone to stop by.

"It allows the community to not only support the officer and their family but also to interact with officers which is kind of the beginning of a healing process I think for our department and the community," London said.

RELATED: Church members reflect on memories of Officer Tyler Moldovan

Donations are accepted at the event or on PLEA's website. All donations will go directly to the Moldovan family.