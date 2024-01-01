Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Phoenix couple welcomes first child just minutes into the new year

The baby boy was born at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024
A Phoenix couple is celebrating the new year by welcoming their first child!
new years baby
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 15:41:11-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Banner Health says a Phoenix couple welcomed a healthy baby just minutes into the new year.

Baby boy Maveric was born to parents Rylie and Christian at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Screenshot 2024-01-01 at 1.40.12 PM.png

Rylie's due date was Jan. 5, and, according to Banner Health, the couple “joked about planning for a New Year’s delivery but were ecstatic when it actually worked out that way.”

Last year, the first Banner Health baby was also born at Banner Health Thunderbird at 12:04 a.m. – so this year’s baby came into the world one minute earlier!

It's unclear whether Maveric was the Valley's first baby born in 2024, but this couple says they are blessed at the chance to start the new year with their first child.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo