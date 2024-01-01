Phoenix couple welcomes first child just minutes into the new year

GLENDALE, AZ — Banner Health says a Phoenix couple welcomed a healthy baby just minutes into the new year.

Baby boy Maveric was born to parents Rylie and Christian at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Steg/Singleton family

Rylie's due date was Jan. 5, and, according to Banner Health, the couple “joked about planning for a New Year’s delivery but were ecstatic when it actually worked out that way.”

Last year, the first Banner Health baby was also born at Banner Health Thunderbird at 12:04 a.m. – so this year’s baby came into the world one minute earlier!

It's unclear whether Maveric was the Valley's first baby born in 2024, but this couple says they are blessed at the chance to start the new year with their first child.

