Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Olivia, Liam are the top picks for baby names in Arizona, again

baby.png
CNN Newsource
baby.png
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 14:21:42-05

PHOENIX — Olivia and Liam are the top choices for baby names in Arizona, again.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced this year's top baby names.

While Olivia has landed on top of the list for the fourth year in a row, Liam has taken the top spot for a decade now!

DHS says the top 10 names for each gender have remained consistent with just a few changes over the years.

Here is the list of the top 10:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Isabella
  3. Emma
  4. Mia
  5. Camila
  6. Sophia
  7. Amelia
  8. Charlotte
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

Boys:

  1. Liam
  2. Mateo
  3. Noah
  4. Oliver
  5. Santiago
  6. Elijah
  7. Sebastian
  8. Ezra
  9. Levi
  10. Benjamin

For comparison, here is a list of the top 3 baby names 30 years in 1993:

Girls

  1. Jessica
  2. Ashley
  3. Samantha

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Jacob

You can view the full list and other fun birth facts, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61