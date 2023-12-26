Olivia, Liam are the top picks for baby names in Arizona, again

PHOENIX — Olivia and Liam are the top choices for baby names in Arizona, again.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced this year's top baby names.
While Olivia has landed on top of the list for the fourth year in a row, Liam has taken the top spot for a decade now!
DHS says the top 10 names for each gender have remained consistent with just a few changes over the years.
Here is the list of the top 10:
Girls
- Olivia
- Isabella
- Emma
- Mia
- Camila
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Luna
Boys:
- Liam
- Mateo
- Noah
- Oliver
- Santiago
- Elijah
- Sebastian
- Ezra
- Levi
- Benjamin
For comparison, here is a list of the top 3 baby names 30 years in 1993:
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Samantha
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Jacob
