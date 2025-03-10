Organizations team together to use the power of music to help babies born with drug addiction

We've told you before about Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix, which treats babies born exposed to drugs and provides resources to moms dealing with drug addiction during and after pregnancy. Now, Hushabye Nursery is partnering with the Lullaby Project to help use the power of music for healing.

The Lullaby Project is a program of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI), pairing new and expecting parents and caregivers with professional artists to write personal lullabies for their babies.

The partnership between the two projects will specifically help pair moms with songwriters to create personalized lullabies for babies going through withdrawal symptoms.

For moms like Tawni, it's not just words strung together into a song; it's a message of resilience.

Watch in the player above to see how this program helped Tawni to rewrite her story, one note at a time.

