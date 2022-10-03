Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis

Arizona has a fentanyl crisis.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In the early 2010s, heroin made up the second wave of the opioid epidemic. By 2013, fentanyl began making its way into other illicit drugs, signaling what researchers are calling the third wave of the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Raminta Daniulaityte, an Associate Professor at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University, has been researching substance use trends, especially focusing on opioid-related issues in Ohio and in Arizona. According to Dr. Daniulaityte, fentanyl began making its way into heroin.

“Fentanyl kind of entered the markets as a contaminant of heroin first. And so (the) northeastern side of the country, especially, was very deeply affected,” she said. “But the root cause causes of that goes back to...use of prescription opioids and...overuse and overprescription of those initially.”

In 2016, the Arizona Department of Health Services released an Arizona Opioid Report.

Since then, the department has been tracking fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses, including fentanyl. While the percentage of heroin overdoses has decreased, fentanyl and the percentage of other synthetic opioids have jumped.

“A lot of people are vulnerable to being exposed to it,” Dr. Daniulaityte said. “In Arizona, [fentanly] resemble[s] prescription drugs, right? These fentanyl pills that are counterfeit drugs that are...kind of made to look like OxyContin tablets that people were very familiar with before.”

The dangers of fentanyl in the community are prevalent. However, there are resources available to those who need help or are struggling with opioid addiction. Below, we’ve provided a list of resources available throughout the state for those who may be struggling with an opioid use disorder.

OARLine

Opioid Services Locator

Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona

Valle del Sol

Sonoran Prevention Works

Aris Foundation