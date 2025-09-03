My Hope Bag hosts annual breast cancer bingo event coming up in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — It's your chance to have a good time, win some prizes, and help people in our community get the support they need when they're diagnosed with breast cancer.

It's time for the annual Bingo for B's event, hosted by My Hope Bag, a Valley-based nonprofit that provides special care packages, resources, and support for anyone facing breast cancer.

It was all founded by Valley resident and breast cancer survivor Sarah Ellery, who ABC15 profiled back in 2022.

The bingo event is taking place on Friday, September 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn off Price Road, in Tempe.

There are two sessions: One from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and another from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.