Mother and daughter reflect on first year teaching together at same Dysart school

SURPRISE, AZ — Schools across the Valley are winding down for summer break, and for a mother and daughter teaching in Dysart schools, they are looking back on their first year teaching in the same building together.

Mrs. Tami Ansbach teaches second grade at Asante Preparatory Academy in Surprise, and her daughter, Mrs. Shelby Bach, has a Kindergarten class at the same school!

Mrs. Bach was finishing up her work towards her teaching certificate when her mom, Mrs. Ansbach, was looking to move back into the classroom from an administrative position.

Timing and luck put the two in classrooms just down the hall from each other.

Watch as the two reflect on the school year and teaching together in the player above.