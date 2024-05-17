Months after losing his leg, Mountain Ridge High senior walks across the stage at his graduation

GLENDALE, AZ — Roughly three months ago, Jett Weinstein would've never imagined walking across the stage for his high school diploma after a serious car crash on I-17 near Cordes Junction. Thursday, he did just that.

Weinstein was on his way home from a snowboarding trip in February when he and his 16-year-old friend were involved in the crash.

His friend did not make it, and Weinstein had to have his right leg amputated after the crash.

The teen is still adjusting to his new normal.

“Just my whole life really changed. Sleeping's hard. Really just working and my energy is low but it's good being back,” he described.

He was released from the hospital in mid-March and returned to finish his senior year on April 1, very grateful for all his friends and support around him.

In late April, Weinstein got to enjoy a senior year highlight that the accident could have taken away.

With music blaring and a gym full of his classmates, Weinstein took the gym floor with his friends and former football teammates and performed his senior dance with a smile on his face, pushing himself around in a wheelchair.

He has continued his physical therapy with the goal of walking across the stage for graduation.

"All the years that have gone by, 12 years of school is crazy I can't believe I'm here right now,” Weinstein said. “ Never stop fighting."

Watch Jett Weinstein walk across the stage for his graduation in the player above.