Mesa football team fullfills dream of teen diagnosed with rare disease

A Valley 16-year-old is fighting for his life and now gets a chance to play football.
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 30, 2023
The Mountain View High School football team in Mesa gave a special classmate a night of gridiron glory.

Sixteen-year-old Ian Bickerstaff is now in hospice care after being diagnosed with a rare disease called HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

In November, the nonverbal teenager, who faced mental and physical challenges throughout his life spent four months in the hospital.

Sadly, it took a toll on his heart.

Doctors gave Bickerstaff just six months to a year to live.

That’s when the football team decided to fulfill his dream of running onto the field.

