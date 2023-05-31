Mesa football team fullfills dream of teen diagnosed with rare disease

The Mountain View High School football team in Mesa gave a special classmate a night of gridiron glory.
Sixteen-year-old Ian Bickerstaff is now in hospice care after being diagnosed with a rare disease called HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).
In November, the nonverbal teenager, who faced mental and physical challenges throughout his life spent four months in the hospital.
Sadly, it took a toll on his heart.
Doctors gave Bickerstaff just six months to a year to live.
That’s when the football team decided to fulfill his dream of running onto the field.
