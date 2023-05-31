Mesa football team fullfills dream of teen diagnosed with rare disease

The Mountain View High School football team in Mesa gave a special classmate a night of gridiron glory.

Sixteen-year-old Ian Bickerstaff is now in hospice care after being diagnosed with a rare disease called HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

In November, the nonverbal teenager, who faced mental and physical challenges throughout his life spent four months in the hospital.

Sadly, it took a toll on his heart.

Doctors gave Bickerstaff just six months to a year to live.

That’s when the football team decided to fulfill his dream of running onto the field.

To see the special tribute check out the video above.