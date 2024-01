PHOENIX — The Mountain Pointe High School choir celebrating a big win. Last week the choir learned they were selected as one of five winners of the “Nationwide Jingle Challenge”.

It was a win that brought in a $5,000 prize. As part of the contest, participants were asked to create their own rendition of the famous jingle and post it to TikTok.

Let’s just say their reaction to the big win is worth the watch.

Check out the video in the player above to hear what these talented teens came up with!