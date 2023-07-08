Little brother helps Chandler elementary student create viral moment

When a Chandler Elementary School student sang the song "Peaches" from the Movie "Super Mario Brothers" at a talent show, it leveled up to be an uplifting viral moment.

While 7-year-old Cairo Koomson pretended to play piano, it was his grandmother’s idea to dress up as Bowser.

“She was like ‘Wear it, wear it, you’ll get more likes,’” he said.

Once Cairo hit the chorus in front of his school, nearly every kid was singing along waving their hand back and forth.

“That was my biggest audience and first time before,” said Cairo.

The video his mom posted on social media went viral with hundreds of thousands of views across various platforms.

Even Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario from the movie, posted, “Watch out Jack Black this kid might take your job, Epic performance dude!!”

Jack Black, the voice of Bowser, liked the post.

When Cairo’s mom told him Hollywood stars saw his performance while they were on vacation in Africa, he said, “Okay, okay, that’s it. I need to make more videos.”

But before all this overnight fame, Cairo admits the day before the big performance he was having second thoughts.

“I was like, ‘What if they don’t sing along with me,’” he said

So as Cairo was memorizing all the lyrics, his little brother, 6-year-old Eli sought to help.

His mom Tracey explained Eli has Autism.

“We don’t get to hear Eli as much as we love to,” said Tracy.

She says, typically Eli doesn’t share more than three words in a sentence. So, when he sat down and sang the whole song his brother had been rehearsing, that’s all Cairo needed to deliver not just an epic performance, but a joyful, family moment never to be forgotten.

”Autism sings, Autism speaks - it was beautiful to hear his voice,” said Tracy.

While in Africa, Cairo posted videos of him eating foods you wouldn’t find in the U.S. with his reaction. The 7-year-old said he would like to start a travel series from a kid’s perspective.

There are already some clips of his international adventure up on YouTube.

