Laptops4Learning: Valley nonprofit helps bridge digital divide for students

PHOENIX — It was a day on campus at Bethune Elementary School in Phoenix where dozens of students had an extra reason to smile!

Roughly 75 students recently received laptop computers from the Valley-based nonprofit Laptops4Learning, which helps furnish students and veterans in our state with laptops to advance their studies or careers at a greatly reduced cost.

For mom of five Adriane Aviles, it's been a big stress-reliever.

"Going out and buying a laptop right now is pretty expensive," explains Aviles, who was able to buy a laptop for both of her boys for just $25 each.

That's where Laptops4Learning comes in. We first met the group back in August 2023.

"This helps to level the success playing field," explains Brenda Powell, who's been executive director of Laptops4Learning since 2018. "We all know if you can't do your homework, you are going to be constantly behind."

Brenda says it's truly a labor of love - and she wasn't the only one who experienced the joy that day.

"I was happy!" says second-grade Bethune student Abraham Aviles. He and his older brother, Daniel, were eager to get their new laptops and ditch their old desktop, which Daniel says operates too slowly for his liking.

"It always says it's trying to connect," Daniel says about his old computer.

It's an investment from the community right at their fingertips that not only stimulates their minds but also fills their hearts.

"I want to say 'thank you,' and you probably helped a lot of people with their homework," says Abraham.

And a big thank you to the Mayo Family Foundation and the African American employees at BD, formerly known as Becton Dickinson, who donated money to offset some of the costs for the families at Bethune.

Since 2018, Laptops4Learning has helped provide more than 4,500 laptops to Arizona students.

If you'd like to donate, click here.