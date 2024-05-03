Injured dog hidden in rocks on Lookout Mountain rescued by good Samaritan, Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX — A young pup was rescued from the side of a Valley mountain last week thanks to the keen eye of a passerby who was willing to help save her life.

Arizona Humane Society officials say on April 24, someone on Lookout Mountain reported seeing a young pup hiding in a small cutout of rocks. Her brightly colored eyes reportedly gave away her hiding spot because her fur blended in so well with the surroundings.

AHS

The dog, estimated to be about 2 years old, was found to be dehydrated, injured, and scared. The finder stayed with the dog until AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technicians could get to where she was, about a half-mile up a “narrow, winding and slippery trail.”

AHS

The animal techs took turns carrying the dog down the mountain because she was unable to walk down on her own. Now, she is at AHS receiving treatment.

While it’s not known how or why the dog, now named Bright Eyes, was on the mountain to begin with, “chances are she would not have survived much longer,” animal officials said.

It's unclear if or when Bright Eyes will be up for adoption. To see the adoptable pets at Arizona Humane Society right now, click here. AHS is offering $0 adoptions through May 5 on pets over six months old.