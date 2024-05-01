Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Aaron | 2 years old | 54 lbs | male | ID # A4909437 | Aaron would be the best hiking partner! He loves to run around, play ball, and receive all of your love. Aaron will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Toben - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Toni - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772784 AHS

Hennessey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767100 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Palm | 3 years old | 76 pounds | male | ID # A4957620 | Palm has the playfulness of a cattle dog and the loyalty of a German shepherd! This well-behaved canine will learn into you for pets, show you the joys of fetch, and teach you what it means to have a forever best friend. Palm will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Francis | 1 year old | 55 lbs | male | ID # A4945807 | Francis is nervous at the shelter, but becomes quite the affectionate pup once you earn his trust! He loves to cuddle and will try to be your lap dog. Francis will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bol Bol - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A770540 AHS

Carrie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kyra | 1 year 6 months old | 64 pounds | female | ID # A4952905 | Kyra is great with children and adults alike! She loves attention, but will play with her squeaker toy to pass the time. Plus, she knows how to sit! Kyra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tod - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737105 AHS

Dominic | 2 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4947986 | Dominic has the quirks of a classic husky: loves to run, independent, and a little nervous - especially when it comes to getting in a car! Dominic will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bruiser - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Melanie | 4 years old | 38 pounds | female | ID # A4941152 | Melanie is all ears for you! Despite her smaller size, she has a big heart. She loves treats, pets, and spending time with humans. Melanie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dude - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769314 AHS

Mouse - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769550 AHS

Meet Brittney, a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who first entered the Arizona Humane Society's doors as an 8-week-old puppy back in 2021. She was transferred into our care from a shelter in New Mexico with her five littermates, and each of them unfortunately tested positive for the often deadly parvovirus. Brittney, however, is a fighter and beat her diagnosis after about a week of receiving specialized care in our Parvo ICU. She was adopted soon after only to find herself back at the Arizona Humane Society three years later due to unforeseen circumstances faced by her original owner. While heartbreaking, situations like Brittney's can occur due to the unpredictability of life and all that it brings. Brittney has grown into a sweet and well-behaved girl who just wants a new family to love. She's curious and has a very playful spirit, so a household that loves to goof around with toys and spend time outside would be perfect for this adorable lady. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more by visiting azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Badger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771912 AHS

Larry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772300 AHS

Yak - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next