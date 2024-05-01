Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/1/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Aaron | 2 years old | 54 lbs | male | ID # A4909437 | Aaron would be the best hiking partner! He loves to run around, play ball, and receive all of your love. Aaron will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Toben - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Toni - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772784Photo by: AHS Hennessey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767100Photo by: AHS Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Palm | 3 years old | 76 pounds | male | ID # A4957620 | Palm has the playfulness of a cattle dog and the loyalty of a German shepherd! This well-behaved canine will learn into you for pets, show you the joys of fetch, and teach you what it means to have a forever best friend. Palm will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Francis | 1 year old | 55 lbs | male | ID # A4945807 | Francis is nervous at the shelter, but becomes quite the affectionate pup once you earn his trust! He loves to cuddle and will try to be your lap dog. Francis will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bol Bol - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A770540Photo by: AHS Carrie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Kyra | 1 year 6 months old | 64 pounds | female | ID # A4952905 | Kyra is great with children and adults alike! She loves attention, but will play with her squeaker toy to pass the time. Plus, she knows how to sit! Kyra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Tod - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737105Photo by: AHS Dominic | 2 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4947986 | Dominic has the quirks of a classic husky: loves to run, independent, and a little nervous - especially when it comes to getting in a car! Dominic will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bruiser - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Melanie | 4 years old | 38 pounds | female | ID # A4941152 | Melanie is all ears for you! Despite her smaller size, she has a big heart. She loves treats, pets, and spending time with humans. Melanie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Dude - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769314Photo by: AHS Mouse - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769550Photo by: AHS Meet Brittney, a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who first entered the Arizona Humane Society's doors as an 8-week-old puppy back in 2021. She was transferred into our care from a shelter in New Mexico with her five littermates, and each of them unfortunately tested positive for the often deadly parvovirus. Brittney, however, is a fighter and beat her diagnosis after about a week of receiving specialized care in our Parvo ICU. She was adopted soon after only to find herself back at the Arizona Humane Society three years later due to unforeseen circumstances faced by her original owner. While heartbreaking, situations like Brittney's can occur due to the unpredictability of life and all that it brings. Brittney has grown into a sweet and well-behaved girl who just wants a new family to love. She's curious and has a very playful spirit, so a household that loves to goof around with toys and spend time outside would be perfect for this adorable lady. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more by visiting azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Badger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771912Photo by: AHS Larry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772300Photo by: AHS Yak - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR