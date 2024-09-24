Guardian Garage offers workshop space to help mental health of veterans, first responders

Guardian Garage offers a sanctuary in Peoria for military members and first responders to come together and heal, one project at a time.

The Valley facility provides tools and a workshop space where those who serve our country and community can restore collectibles, work on vehicles, and do other meaningful projects.

The nonprofit allows those battling trauma to channel their emotions into meaningful projects Those who take on projects in the shop can do so solo or as a group. But it’s the camaraderie that may be the most powerful ingredient of all.

“When you’re a first responder or a veteran, you have things that you can’t unsee and you can’t explain to anyone else what you can’t unsee,” said Navy and Army Veteran Debbie Walstead. “This place has the people who’ve seen what you’ve seen and they’ll listen.”

“You can feel the kindred spirit of others and you see the likeness of others, you know you're not alone,” said Army and Air Force Combat Veteran Mike Wilson.

“It’s really not about the projects they work on around here, they’re the projects,” said Founder Craig Lewis.

The organization is expanding its services to offer a woodworking workshop as well as offering art classes.

If you’d like to participate in the program, volunteer, or donate, click here.