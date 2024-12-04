Governor Hobbs proclaims December 4, 2024, as 'Operation Santa Claus Day'

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has officially proclaimed Wednesday, December 4, 2024, as "Operation Santa Claus Day"!

The proclamation recognizes the generous donations of those in our community and the efforts of ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford in putting the annual drive together.

Wednesday is also our annual "Claus-a-Thon" day to support Operation Santa Claus! Throughout the day, ABC15 will have a donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make it easy to donate!

Call 1-855-522-1515 or go to givetotheclaus.com to donate.

Operation Santa Claus has been helping families in need enjoy the holidays for more than two decades! The annual charity drive kicked off in November, with donors entered into a weekly drawing to be one of 15 finalists who have a chance to win either a new Ford F-150 truck or a new Lincoln Corsair!

Operation Santa Claus is an Arizona tradition. It’s a partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities. For more information on Operation Santa Claus click here.