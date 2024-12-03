HOW TO DONATE: ABC15's Operation Santa 'Claus-a-Thon' on December 4

Looking for a way to help Valley families this holiday season? Join us for our annual "Claus-a-Thon" on Wednesday!

As a key part of "Operation Santa Claus," ABC15 and Valley radio stations will give people a festive opportunity to get involved, by hosting a Claus-A-Thon on December 4.

Throughout the day, ABC15 will have a donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make it easy to donate! Call 1-855-522-1515 or go to givetotheclaus.com to donate.

Operation Santa Claus has been helping families in need enjoy the holidays for more than two decades! The annual charity drive kicked off in November, with donors entered into a weekly drawing to be one of 15 finalists who have a chance to win either a new Ford F-150 Lightning truck or a new Lincoln Corsair!

Operation Santa Claus is an Arizona tradition. It’s a partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities. For more information on Operation Santa Claus click here.