Goodyear boy honored by TIME for Kids Magazine after taking action for safer streets

GOODYEAR, AZ — William Miller, Jr. is taking the world by storm.

The 10-year-old made headlines last year when he spoke up at a Goodyear city council meeting about his concerns regarding street racing, sharing with them that he was scared for his grandmother's safety as she frequently walks to local shopping centers in the area.

The mayor and police chief met with him following that meeting and within six months, a new stoplight and crosswalk were installed.

Goodyear takes action after 8-year-old speaks at city council meeting

Now, William's face is hitting magazine stands on the cover of TIME for Kids Magazine, which is recognizing him as a Service Star, or one of the year's changemakers.

See what William is up to now and what's next for the young Valley boy making a difference in his community in the main video player above.