WATCH: 8-year-old speaks to Goodyear council about street racing concerns

GOODYEAR, AZ — Dressed in a suit and tie, 8-year-old William Miller recently spoke in front of the Goodyear City Council about the dangers of street racing along Estrella Parkway.

“Me and my grandma would walk to Sonic to get some ice cream and it’s very dangerous…,” Miller said to the council members, in a video posted to the city's social media account.

Meet Goodyear’s future Mayor (and maybe even our future President)! 😉🇺🇸@mayorofgoodyear pic.twitter.com/GtMz6Zh2RW — Goodyear, AZ (@GoodyearAZGov) January 12, 2024

His passionate speech caught the attention of Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo and Goodyear's police chief.

The young community activist says it was his first time speaking up in such a way, but he’s urging other kids to speak up when it comes to the things they care about.

What message does he have for his peers who maybe aren't taking a stand?

“I know it’s not always easy to speak up, but it is worth it,” Miller said.

