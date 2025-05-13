Family reunites with Arizona DPS trooper who helped daughter

PHOENIX — It is about coming together to build trust.

"It's a huge, huge relief. I'm so grateful to the people who made reports and to the trooper just for bringing my daughter to safety," said Deborah Watts.

When Watts’s then-12-year-old daughter Olileanya needed help, it was a 911 dispatcher and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper who saved the day.

"That was the main concern was ensuring that the daughter had a safe location to go and that she wouldn't be in any further danger," said Arizona State Trooper Joshua Castorela.

Castorela says he first responded to a call about a possible assault on the side of I-10 near Sacaton. He says witnesses saw a man, later identified as Olileanya’s father, physically harming a young girl.

After finding the vehicle and arresting the man, Castorela went above and beyond to make sure Olileanya was safe.

"I was able to get a hold of the juvenile's mother and reunite her with her daughter," said Castorela.

"This by far is the most helpful, valuable interaction I've ever had with law enforcement, so I'm deeply grateful," said Watts.

ABC15 caught the moment Castorela and the family were reunited after that day.

Later, both he, Olileanya and the 911 dispatcher were honored with a certificate of appreciation by the event’s organizers, who put this on so that the community can listen and learn.

Castorela says growing up as a kid, he saw firsthand how bad domestic violence can be. It is why he does what he does today.

"This pretty much motivated me to become a police officer to go and help others," said Castorela.

"Thank you so, so much. You've changed a life, you've changed many lives, so thank you," said Watts.

Watch the moment Trooper Castorela reunited with the family in the player above.