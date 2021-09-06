Family friend donates frozen embryos to Peoria couple struggling to conceive

PEORIA, AZ — Megan and Sean Mosketti have a family friend to thank for helping to make one of their lifelong dreams come true.

“I think through every single pregnancy I’ve dreamed of what that child would look like," Megan said. "It’s just one of those things you know, and you see little kids and you’re like, 'I bet our kid would look like that.'"

Megan and her husband Sean fell in love quickly, got married in 2017, and immediately began trying to make their dream of a family a reality.

“As soon as we started trying in 2017, it didn’t take us long at all, we got pregnant super easy,” said Megan.

What was supposed to be the start of something incredible turned into the most difficult four years of the couple's lives. That year, Megan had her first miscarriage just seven weeks into the pregnancy.

“We kept trying and kept trying, and they just kept failing and failing, all around seven, eight weeks,” said Megan.

Their latest heartbreak coming last year, the Peoria couple has now had seven miscarriages. They went to specialist after specialist, poked and prodded to find a reason for the devastating results.

“They cannot find anything. Nothing is wrong with my uterus, nothing is wrong with my hormones, my blood, his blood. The only thing they could come up with was maybe our DNA is just not compatible,” said Megan.

The diagnosis seemed to doom their hopes of having their own baby. That’s where Jennifer Peterson comes in; a family friend, who out of nowhere, offered a lifeline.

“We went through one miscarriage with in vitro, so going through that and just knowing how hard that was for my husband and I, and then I just hear their story. I’m going to try not to cry, but my heart just broke,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer had frozen her embryos in order to have her own family, a few of which were left over after successfully giving birth. A conversation with Sean's mother led to the decision to donate those embryos to the couple.

“It just feels like the best decision, we couldn’t be happier,” said Jennifer.

They’ll soon have IVF and implant the fertilized egg into Megan's healthy uterus. The idea is Jennifer’s embryo will allow the couple to avoid the genetic issues they’ve faced so far.

Megan's older sister, Stacey Caruso said she realized the cost of this plan wouldn't be cheap, so she took action.

“My sister, ever since she was little, has always wanted kids,” said Stacey. “The GoFundMe was my idea and they weren’t keen on it at first, they didn’t want to ask for handouts. They didn’t want to ask for help."

The couple reluctantly accepted, and now hope the community can cradle them with love by helping fulfill their yearning for parenthood.

“It would mean the world to us, to have the help to be able to explore our options and have our own family,” said Megan.

Visit the Moskettis' GoFundMe page here.

