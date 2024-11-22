Eat cinnamon rolls for a good cause this holiday season

PHOENIX — If you're thinking of adding cinnamon rolls to your holiday menu, you can buy some for a good cause this holiday season in Arizona.

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is baking up support for its cancer patients and their loved ones during December.

At both the Northern Arizona location and the Phoenix location, cancer survivors and their loved ones will be baking them by the dozen to give back to the community that's helped them.

For $20 per dozen, Arizonans can enjoy freshly made cinnamon rolls from CSCAZ. The funds raised will help the organization continue to provide free social and emotional support to those impacted by cancer, from support groups to events.

Earlier this year, ABC15 profiled the nonprofit, giving viewers some insight into this free cancer support resource that many may not have known existed.

The cinnamon rolls are now available for pre-order in Phoenix and Flagstaff, with pickup dates throughout December.