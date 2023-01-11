Dean Cain co-stars in movie with Valley 12-year-old who wrote the film

SURPRISE, AZ — Eighteen months ago, Ellie Mae Smith was playing a small role in a big faith-based film when an on-set conversation with the man most of us know as Superman lead to a life-changing opportunity.

"That movie is called Miracle at Manchester. It's about a young man battling cancer and how the power of a miracle can save him," Smith, who is from Surprise, told ABC15.

Little did this 12-year-old know, a real-life miracle would happen when she shared her idea for a movie with actor Dean Cain. It happened while they were taking a break on set.

"It's about a little girl named Hope who is diagnosed with a rare blood disease. The family's faith is tested is they all fight for answers to keep her alive," Smith shared.

Cain read her script right then and there and called the President of JC Films, Jason Campbell.

"Jason contacted me. He wanted me to write more. I ended up with a 75-page, full-feature film."

It wasn't long before the project was greenlighted and now Smith is set to co-star with Cain in a major motion picture appropriately called, "Hope!"

Film production starts later this month in Orlando, Florida.

Smith says she's a little nervous to get started but more than anything else, she's really excited because this is a film with purpose and because her dreams are, "finally coming true."

Still, this is only the beginning for Smith who was asked to be part of another film with Cain and his Summer Film Camp in June.

"The summer camp is for young people to experience all aspects of Christian filmmaking while being in an actual movie."

Every camper will be cast in the movie, Film Camp, which features a group of underestimated teenagers who go to summer camp to explore their creative film ambitions.

For more information on Film Camp, click here.