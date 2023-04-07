Customers help save beloved toy store from closing

SCOTTSDALE — A Scottsdale toy store set to close for good due in part to inflation and rising costs had a heartwarming change of plans recently.

With days until Christmas in 2022, Kate Tanner of Kid Stop in Scottsdale was under the impression that when the last toy was sold off her shelves, that would be the end of her career.

“The store was totally empty,” said Tanner.

As happy as the store had made families for over twenty years, Tanner says inflation and the rising cost of rent led her to put a sign out front that broke hearts. The sign read ‘TOY STORE CLOSING, EVERYTHING MUST GO.’

Loyal customers who saw ABC15's story took it upon themselves to reach out to the landlord. They explained Kid Stop is more than just a place to buy toys and board games.

“So, the week after Christmas we were paid a little visit by the property manager who said what would it take to keep you here?” said Tanner.

Her answer was to consider lowering the rent. In the meantime, Tanner continued to shop for new locations and search for a new owner.

While the property owner pondered their next steps, Kristin Roehmer did too.

”I said [to Kate] you cannot close this store. It’s too much of an icon in this Valley,” said Roehmer.

Roehmer's family has been shopping at Kid Stop for years.

Their ties in the business community led to finding the right people to renegotiate a new lease with that same property owner at a “significantly lower” price.

When Roehmer showed a new lower-priced rent to Tanner, “I said you got it! We’re staying. Go Get ‘em!”

Roehmer new title is "Toy Expert in Training."

“The kids saved Kid Stop,” said Roehmer.

Pretty soon Roehmer will take over as the new owner in the same location on Shea Boulevard, with some of the same friendly staff. That includes gift wrapping and a discount when kids finish their books.

Tanner created a legacy behind selling not just toys, but chances for families to spend time together with them. Kid Stop became a place where customers were inspired to do something thoughtful or just to spread smiles.

So, in that spirit – Roehmer shared a secret. The library will be home to "Kate’s Corner," a place where she’ll always be welcome to read to the little ones.

“As a symbol to her to how much we love and appreciate what she started here at Kid Stop,” said Roehmer.

