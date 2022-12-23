Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation

A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.

The toys bought at Kidstop have led to countless smiles and genuine reactions for generations. But the mastermind who decides what goes on the shelves may be just as fun as the toys.

“The Icee machines, there is no parent that hesitates paying $149, and when you say ‘don't forget margaritas,’ they're like ‘yes,’” said Kate Tanner.

Tanner has been the owner and toy expert for 24 years.

What started as an educational toy store for the classroom, expanded into the one-stop shop for every birthday and Christmas for ages one to 92.

Families come back for years, learning you never really grow out of toys.

Longtime customer Ann Elizabet says she’s been shopping for her kids for “at least 20 years” with one now in college.

Even during the pandemic, Tanner would Facetime customers around the store when they couldn't physically come in.

"When we came out of COVID, we doubled our business,” she said.

Kidstop survived COVID, but recently the dreaded ‘everything must go’ sign was hung looking out to Shea Boulevard.

Tanner says 10% of her wants to retire, she attributes the other 90% to inflation as the reason to close.

“There's quite a few empty shelves throughout the store, it's been heartwarming and heart-wrenching,” she said.

As their lease was coming to an end, Tanner says rent was slated to go up 25%. Gas and energy prices sent shipping costs skyrocketing, and rising interest rates kept a potential buyer from taking over the store.

So now with 20% off everything, once the shelves are empty - Kidstop will close in part due to inflation after 24 years.

10-year-old Ben said he’s "disappointed,” because the store was “always great.”

Other customers said it’s emotional to know it won’t be there much longer.

Tanner hopes the toys bought at her store made for good memories at home or at least until they needed new batteries.

She knows toys can be temporary — the person giving them is what really matters.

“So many people have touched our hearts in the past few weeks we can't say thank you enough - except for the landlord,” she said laughing with tears in her eyes.