Community teams up to renovate temporary housing shelter for veterans

PHOENIX — A vital transformation is taking place inside a mission-critical casita at VFW Post 720, offering new hope to veterans in need.

“There’s no way we could afford to do the kind of work that they’re doing, the scope of work they’re doing,” said Post Commander Patrick Romero.

Over the years, the three-bedroom unit has served countless veterans, providing a refuge for those battling homelessness or health challenges.

“You’re sitting amongst your comrades, your brothers and sisters who have served and share that experience,” Romero said.

However, heavy use took its toll, and the repairs began piling up.

“We were constantly having to repair something—windows leaking, AC’s leaking, roof leaking,” Romero said.

Joan Rowton, whose brother, a 30-year Marine with PTSD, once stayed in the casita, was determined to give back.

“He didn’t want to live with me because of the fact that he had PTSD,” Rowton said. “But this place provided the home he needed around the people who could help him.”

With support from the McDowell Mountain Ranch Pickle Club, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, K2 Ventures, and volunteers from across the Valley, the casita is being restored.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

They’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars and logged hundreds of hours to bring the space back to life.

“They need a good, safe place to get back on their feet and start again,” said volunteer Kim Ball.

The repairs are extensive, including new paint, stucco, flooring, a roof, AC, a kitchen, and for the first time, a full bathroom.

“They never had a shower, and now they have a shower,” Rowton said.

As the project nears completion, the team hopes the community will help finish the job.

“That would put it over the top if we could have some people donate to us and help us furnish these casitas,” Ball said.

By giving, supporters aren’t just furnishing a space—they’re rebuilding hope for those who sacrificed so much.

Those interested in donating or getting involved in the project can reach out to VFW Post 720 Service Officer Joe Dora at 602-620-2781.